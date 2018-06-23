Radiothon Raises Money for Children

COLUMBIA - The fifth annual "Miracles for Kids" Radiothon kicks off Thursday morning. The Children's Miracle Network takes the lead in this fundraiser. Caregivers will tell stories of how they saved children. The radiothon takes place in the MU Women's and Children's Hospital.

The Children's Miracle Network is a year-round fundraising program to benefit hospitals that provide child health care. CMN provides funding for about 170 hospitals worldwide, including the hospital at MU.

To donate, you can stop by the hospital until 6 p.m. or call (866)-970-4483.