RaeShara Brown's Career Ends

COLUMBIA - It was a game the Tigers needed to extend the season and the seniors needed to extend their careers.

"You know this could possibly be the last game of your college career and you just want everything. You want every loose ball, you want every rebound and you want every shot to go in," senior forward Shakara Jones said.

Senior Raeshara Brown came out in the second half trying to will her team to a victory.

"You know she's been where some of our other players haven't been in regards to these kind of situations. And so she wasn't going to go down without a fight," Missouri basketball coach Robin Pingeton said.

Despite Brown's 12 points and seven rebounds in the second half, the Tigers fell short against Texas. It was an emotional night for a Tiger who has given a lot to her program over the past four years.

"You know how important every possession is and you know it's disappointing because you can't get those back," Brown said.

Brown finished her career among the best in Mizzou history. Earlier this year, she became the 29th player in school history to surpass 1,000 career points. Her 270 steals put her atop the career list.