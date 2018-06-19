Raiders Sign K Dave Rayner With Janikowski Hurt

Source: Associated Press
ALAMEDA, CA (AP) - The Oakland Raiders have signed kicker Dave Rayner in case Sebastian Janikowski's hamstring injury keeps him from playing Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders waived defensive back Ron Parker on Saturday to make room on the roster.

Janikowski missed practice Thursday and Friday and is officially listed as questionable and coach Hue Jackson was concerned enough to sign Rayner.

Rayner kicked for six teams in five years, most recently for Detroit in 2010. He has made 55 of 75 field goal attempts in his career.

Janikowski has hit 12 of 13 field goal attempts this season. Five of his kicks have been 50 yards or longer, including a record-tying 63-yarder in the opener at Denver.

