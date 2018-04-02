Rail corridor purchase could link Kansas City to St. Louis

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Jackson County and the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority have announced the $52 million purchase of a rail corridor from Lee's Summit to near the Truman Sports Complex.

The Kansas City Star reports that should the deal go through, the new link would connect Kansas City with Missouri's cross-state Katy Trail, allowing cyclists to ride all the way to St. Louis. Commuter rail service could also access the corridor if financing is found for the project.

Under the agreement, Jackson county will borrow money to buy the rail corridor, but the transport agency will share in making debt payments totaling $2.8 million annually for 30 years.

No tax increases are anticipated, officials said. And they hope the corridor will eventually produce revenue to help pay down the debt.