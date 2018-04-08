Railroad Crossing Safety Tips for Pedestrians

Do not walk on or over railroad property--this is trespassing! Railroad tracks, trestles, yards and equipment are private property and trespassers are subject to arrest and fine.

Cross tracks only at designated pedestrian or roadway crossings. Do not walk, run cycle or operate all terrain vehicles (ATVs) on railroad tracks, rights-of-way or through tunnels. The only safe place to cross railroad tracks is at designated public crossing.

Do not cross the tracks immediately after a train passes. A second train might be blocked by the first. Trains can come from either direction. Wait until you can see clearly around the first train in both directions.

Never walk around or behind lowered gates at a crossing. Do not cross the tracks until the lights have stopped flashing and it is safe to do so. You can be fined for failure to obey these signals. The more severe penalty could be a serious injury or death.

Do not hunt, fish or bungee jump from railroad bridges or trestles. There is only enough clearance on the tracks for a train to pass. Trestles are not designed for public use and are not meant to be sidewalks or pedestrian bridges!

Do not attempt to hop aboard railroad equipment at any time. A slip of the foot can cost you a limb or your life.