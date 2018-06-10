Rails Gain Popularity

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Ridership in the St. Louis region's light rail system is rising steadily, and developers are capitalizing on mass transit's popularity. Developers are building near MetroLink stations. One's even pledged $3 million toward a new station for its project site. The first MetroLink line opened in July 1993. Nearly 22 million riders are expected to use the system this year, a 32% increase over 17 million last year. The addition last August of an eight-mile cross-county extension connected the system and helped to increase ridership. Officials say reconstruction of Highway 40 in the St. Louis area and impending road closures have created a greater awareness about public transportation.