Rain Crow Ranch temporarily shuts down processing plant

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri beef processor has shut down, leading to shortages of its grass-fed beef as well as heritage-breed pork and pasture-raised chicken for the St. Louis groceries and restaurants that sell and serve them.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service says the Rain Crow Ranch processing plant in Jackson is currently under active federal suspension. The agency the suspension will continue until "acceptable corrective actions are submitted and approved."

Dr. Patricia Whisnant, the veterinarian who operates Rain Crow Ranch with her husband, Mark, and their children, confirmed that the farm's processing facility has been closed temporarily "to restructure and remodel." She says the farm had outsourced its processing and that the shortages of its products should be short-lived.