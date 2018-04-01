Rain helps crops in some areas, but other parts remain dry

Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- Heavy rain last week helped crops in some parts of Missouri, but caused flash flooding that damaged buildings and crops in Greene and Polk counties. Meanwhile, the southeast quarter of the state remains mostly dry, with some areas suffering from moderate to extreme drought. That has left some dryland crops under severe stress and pastures in very poor condition. Pasture conditions are 23 percent very poor, 30 percent poor, 34 percent fair, 12 percent good and 1 percent excellent, which is a slight improvement over the previous week.