Rain Provides Much Needed Relief

Planting flowers in 100 degree heat is the last thing anybody would want to do, it's simply too hot. Nursery owner Bart Piotter agrees. His sales went down a bit over the past few weeks, but he says it's understandable. He says now is much better.

"It's an ideal time to put in plants, so with the combination of rainfall and just the benefits of fall planting should start seeing a lot of landscapers. It picked up a little bit this last week, but it should pick up a lot next week," he said.

And experts say large volumes of rain can do wonders.

"A lot of these flowers, the annual plants, have very shallow roots so they depend on water up near the surface, and, a two or three inch rain really does a great job of replenishing soil moisture in the top two or three inches," Chris Starbuck, plant expert, said.

With the little rainfall we've had lately, plants like these need your constant attention, but with the three inches that fell overnight, you can sit back and let mother nature take over for a little while. This summer's drought has not only dried up yard plants, but crops as well. Soybeans, in particular, suffered the worst.

"During dry spells, a watering hose is a common sight, but for the next few days it doesn't have to be. But regardless of rain, Piotter says it's more about the weather in general.

"We feel good when the humidity is low and we're getting a lot of evaporation and that's cooling us down. Plants on the other hand find that to be a desiccating condition and they're suffering."