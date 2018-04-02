Rain Won't Stop a Rap Super Star from Performing in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Extra private security and Columbia Police presence descended on downtown Columbia tonight to prepare for two rap music superstars. Rap legend Snoop Dogg along with rapper Ice Cube brought their "How the West Was One" tour to the Blue Note. Snoop Dogg arrived by bus from Kansas City and went almost immediately to the stage in front of a sold out crowd.

That crowd is one of the reasons for the extra police tonight. Past events have jammed 2500 people into one block of Ninth Street. And that many people paid $35 for tickets. They went on sale the first week of July and sold out Tuesday. The owner of the Blue Note said the concert would go on rain or shine and Snoop's loyal fans proved that was true.

The police reported no problems with the crowd.