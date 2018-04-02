Rainbow House Needs Pot of Gold

Rainbow House has added a wing to help more abused children. But, the expansion has pinched the home's budget.

And Boone Hospital Center denied the house more money. So, Rainbow House board members are turning to the public.

"The other wonderful thing about this place is the love that the community shows to us," said Janie Bakutes. "This is a wonderful facility that I can't tell you the support."

Rainbow House is accepting donations of money, but needs grocers to donate food.