Rains Return to Waterlogged Southern Missouri

By: The Associated Press

ROLLA (AP) - Heavy rains are falling again in waterlogged areas of south-central Missouri, causing power outages and some evacuations.

The Missouri Department of Transportation closed lanes of Interstate 44 south of Rolla after about 6 inches of rain fell in the area Wednesday morning.

Evacuations also were occurring in Newburg, a Phelps County town of about 450 residents. KYTV reports county authorities issued mandatory evacuations for residents living along the Little Piney River.

The weather service says the heavy rains caused power outages in Rolla and St. James and some flooding in homes in Miller County.

Pulaski County Sheriff Ron Long says the search for a missing woman resumed Wednesday morning. The woman is believed to be the mother of a 4-year-old boy who was swept out of a vehicle Tuesday.