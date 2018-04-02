Raising the minimum wage becomes topic of conversation on Labor Day

1 year 6 months 3 weeks ago Monday, September 05 2016 Sep 5, 2016 Monday, September 05, 2016 5:08:00 PM CDT September 05, 2016 in News
By: Amanda Henderson, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

SPRINGFIELD – Minimum wage has once again become a topic of conversation after Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Jason Kander spoke about raising it.

After a Labor Day parade Monday in Springfield, Missouri, Kander said he would like to help raise minimum wage over time if he were to be elected to represent Missouri in the U.S. Senate.

Current law student Fares Akremi talked about how people need to educate themselves on the topic because it is one that has many layers and can be complicated.

“It’s a complicated economic question, but there are definitely economists who have tackled the problem, who are up for the task,” Akremi said.

Akremi also said that people need to be aware that there are both positive and negative outcomes from raising the minimum wage.

“There are negative potential outcomes, small businesses have to stomach extra costs but it’s [also] a net positive,” Akremi said.

Kander would like to see the overall minimum wage raised to $12 an hour over time, so that it could be a living wage for those with families and loans. Currently, the federal minimum wage is $7.25, and Missouri’s minimum wage is $7.65.

Kander is competing for the Senate seat against current Republican U.S. Senator Roy Blunt who in the past has voted against raising minimum wage. In January 2007, Blunt voted no on vote number 2007-018, which sought to increase federal minimum wage to $7.25 an hour. The bill ended up passing, 315-116, raising federal minimum wage.

The big question that remains however is how raising minimum wage would positively or negatively affect small, locally-owned businesses.

Joe Chevalier, a local business owner, said that he believes raising it to $12.00 an hour is a beneficial idea. “It’s been a long time since we had a minimum wage that was a living wage, and I would be in favor of raising it to [$12.00 an hour],” Chevalier said.

Chevalier is the owner of Yellow Dog Bookshop.

He sees raising the minimum wage as a way to avoid more people working 60-70 hours a week with multiple jobs just to make enough to survive.

“If we had a higher minimum wage, I think it would be a positive, upward spiral,” Chevalier said. 

He also said he recognizes that some people could see the push to raise as a negative. “Some businesses who run a very, very tight margin might need to rethink their business model a little bit."

Yellow Dog Bookshop currently has four part-time employees not including Chevalier.

Previously, KOMU 8 News has spoken to mid-Missouri businesses that disagree with raising the state minimum wage; however, none were available for comment on Monday. Some business owners felt it would make finding good employees more difficult, and others worried it could hurt the economy's growth at the time. 

In Seattle, Mayor Edward B. Murray signed into law to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, phased in over time. This began in April of 2015. Under this law, small businesses will reach the $15 minimum wage after seven years while large employers must reach the wage after three years.

Calls to both Kander and Blunt’s office about this topic were made Monday (Labor Day), but neither were returned.

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

5-year-old killed 7-year-old brother in St. Louis after finding gun
5-year-old killed 7-year-old brother in St. Louis after finding gun
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Relatives believe that a 5-year-old St. Louis boy fatally shot his 7-year-old brother after finding... More >>
54 minutes ago Monday, April 02 2018 Apr 2, 2018 Monday, April 02, 2018 9:36:07 AM CDT April 02, 2018 in News

Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
COLUMBIA - A new proposal released by the U.S. Department of State Friday pushes for tighter screening of would-be visitors... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:28:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 27°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11am 32°
12pm 35°
1pm 35°
2pm 36°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

10:00a
Today with Kathie Lee & Hoda
11:00a
Rachael Ray
12:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Noon
10:00a
Jerry Springer
11:00a
Jerry Springer
12:00p
Jerry Springer

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
The Voice
9:01p
Good Girls
7:00p
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
8:00p
Penn & Teller: April Fool Us Day
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld