Rally shows support for officers involved in forceful arrest

About two dozen people rallied today in front of Maplewood City Hall. At the same location two days ago, a rally was held in support of the suspect, 33 year-old Edmon Burns. Meanwhile today, the NAACP called on Maplewood and St. Louis police to suspend the 4 officers involved. Three are from Maplewood, one from St. Louis. Burns led police on a chase Monday morning from Maplewood to St. Louis. Live TV captured the chase, and showed the officers punching and kicking Burns during the arrest. Burns was released from jail yesterday. No charges have been filed. The FBI is investigating the action of the officers.