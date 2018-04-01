Rally to End Global Warming

Activists say stepping it up now against global warming will only serve people for the better in the future.

Climate change activists like Monta Welch, the event's organizer, came together just outside the Boone County Courthouse to rally for global warming awareness.

"People need to know that it's the most critical thing facing us today," Welch said.

Welch joined about 50 other politicians, climate experts, and citizens in a nationwide effort called "Step It Up 2007."

The goal is to reduce 80 percent of carbon emissions by the year 2050 and to make the nation understand that global warming is a very real problem.

"It's really good that the scientific community has come out so strongly and said, 'it's definitely happening and there's a really high probability it's us, and we need to act right away on it before things get out of hand'," Jan Weaver, Director of Environmental Studies at MU said.

"I'm doing this for my children, and my children's children. That's why it's so important. We have a lot to do and I consider it a neighbor helping neighbor kind of issue," said Judy Baker, (D) representative.

From the courthouse, activists marched down 8th street carrying signs that tell political leaders to make climate change an issue now, and not later.

"I'm here to speak for future generations, for my children and grandchildren," said Welch.

They said ignoring the issue will only lead to greater environmental harm.

According to "Step It Up 2007"'s website, rallies like the one here in Columbia were held at 1400 different places all over the United States today.