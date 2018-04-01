Ralph Dobbs: A Columbia Lived Life

COLUMBIA - Ralph Dobbs. The name may ring a bell among University of Missouri circles.

Dobbs Dining Hall is named after Dobb's distant cousin. With that said, the 90-year-old left his own mark on the University.

As an undergraduate from 1938-1942 Dobbs is a living symbol of how much can change in a lifetime. Dobbs worked three jobs for 15 cents a week while attending MU.

"If you can work hard and be honest about it, sooner or later the truth will prevail," said Dobbs.

After his 1942 graduation, Dobbs was called into service during WWII. Among other accomplishments, Dobbs was one of the first marines on-site for clean-up duty at Nagasaki and Hiroshima following the atomic bomb attacks.

Military service runs deep in Dobb's family. To his knowledge he has the only family with direct blood-line service starting in the American Revolution to the current war.

Immediately after WWII Dobbs returned to Columbia where he was hired as a professor. He worked as statistics professor for 45 years.

"The things we did back then, still helps Missouri's reputation across the globe. And for that I am very thankful for thinking maybe I had a small hand in that."

Currently Dobbs is the head of the Columbia honor flight, and enjoys partaking in local politics. He also loves gardening at his cattle ranch which until recently, he raised cattle for 75 years. His hard work was well rewarded when he was inducted into the Hereford hall-of-fame.

"I have to say I never thought that I'd be in anyone's hall-of-fame."

It's clear this Columbia bred man breathes accomplishments, and has lived a life throughout the times.

"Change is always around us, and how we cope with it, is perhaps the key to it."

The key to a life lived well.