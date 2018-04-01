Ramada Inn Now Truman Hotel

Jefferson City leaders also like the new name.

"Because of a long-standing relationship we had with Ramada and now would-be Truman Hotel, we wanted to go in and show our participation because we're extremely excited about this opportunity for Jefferson City," added Jill Johnson, executive director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The hotel has a history of hosting Missouri political leaders, so it decided to adopt Truman's name, the only U.S. president from Missouri. Lawmakers facetiously admit they pass more legislation in the hotel's library lounge than at the Capitol.