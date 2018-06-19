Ramos Goals Give Cougars Win Over Missouri Baptist University

St. Louis, MO - The Cougar men's soccer team took an American Midwest Conference (AMC) victory on Tuesday over Missouri Baptist University, 4-1. This win moves the Cougars to 5-2-2 for the season and 2-0-1 in the AMC. The Missouri Baptist Spartans are now 6-2-1 overall and 2-1 in the AMC.

Both the Cougars and the Spartans went scoreless in the first half. Just 27 seconds into the second half, Rafael Ramos scored the first goal for Columbia. Ramos continued to score three more goals throughout the second half. Alen Palisamovic took a point for the Spartans shortly before Ramos' final goal.

Columbia senior Matt Mckenna had a total of 6 saves and Jovan Ilic, Marko Paunovic and Zac Walters each had an assist.

Next, the Cougars face AMC opponent Williams Baptist College (Ark.) on Friday at the R. Marvin Owens Soccer Stadium at 7:00 p.m.