Rams Brush Off RG3 Comments About 'Dirty' Play

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Rams are brushing aside comments questioning their style of play by Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III.

Griffin told reporters Wednesday the Rams were "dirty" and "unprofessional" during their 31-28 victory on Sunday. He claimed he was hit after plays and in other unnecessary ways during the game.

The Rams denied breaking any rules - aside from what the officials flagged - and said Griffin simply experienced an aggressive NFL defense. Most of the St. Louis coaches and players said after Thursday's practice they are less concerned with Griffin's comments than preparing for Sunday's game at Chicago.

Coach Jeff Fisher said running back Steven Jackson (groin) will be a game-day decision.