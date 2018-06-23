Rams Contributing $25,000 to Tornado Relief Effort

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Rams are contributing $25,000 to relief efforts from the tornado that devastated Joplin this week and damaged parts of St. Louis County last month. The Rams announced Friday the contribution will be divided equally between the American Red Cross and Salvation Army. In addition, the franchise said it would match contributions from its employees.

The team said it was working with relief agencies and corporate partners to develop a plan to provide more aid. Chief operating officer Kevin Demoff said relief organizations say the biggest need now is for cash donations.

Coach Steve Spagnuolo and his wife Maria joined Rams cheerleaders and alumni in a telethon to raise more than $45,000 in pledges to aid victims of the tornadoes in the St. Louis area last month.