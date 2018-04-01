Rams, Eagles agree to swap quarterbacks

ST. LOUIS - The Sam Bradford era has come to an end in St. Louis. The former number one overall pick was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday in exchange for quarterback Nick Foles.

Bradford's legacy in St. Louis is a tenuous one.

The Heisman Trophy winner out of Oklahoma was selected with the first overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft with expectations of becoming the Rams' next franchise quarterback.

In his rookie season, Bradford lived up to the hype.

After leading the Rams to within one win of the 2010-2011 playoffs, Bradford was named the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. The first-year gunslinger racked up 18 touchdowns and 3512 passing yards on the season.

It was all downhill from there.

In his next four seasons, Bradford compiled an 11-21-1 record.

Due to injuries, Bradford only played a full 16-game schedule during one of those seasons (2012).

The 2014-2015 season was an especially tough one for Bradford.

After rehabbing from a devastating ACL injury suffered in 2013, Bradford seemed on track to return as the Rams' starting quarterback in 2014. Unfortunately for Bradford and the Rams, a hit by Cleveland's Armonty Bryant in week three of the 2014 preseason re-tore Bradford's ACL, once again ending his season.

The trade for Nick Foles on Tuesday signifies a new direction for the Rams.

Foles is just a year removed from a 2013 season where he threw for 27 touchdowns and nearly 3,000 yards. He was also named a Pro-Bowler in 2013.

The new Rams' gunslinger expressed his thoughts about the trade via Twitter.

.@STLouisRams I'm excited for this new chapter and looking forward to what's ahead in St. Louis. Go Rams! — Nick Foles (@NFoles_9) March 11, 2015





Foles and Bradford are not the only moving parts in the trade. Multiple draft picks will be switching hands.

In addition to Foles, the Rams will receive a 2015 fourth-round pick and a 2016 second-round pick.

The Eagles will receive a 2015 fifth-round pick in addition to acquiring Bradford.

There are conditional draft pick stipulations as well, which can become quite confusing.

Here's how ESPN Rams reporter Nick Wagoner breaks it down:

I know this is confusing, here's best way I can breakdown the Rams-Eagles trade. ... pic.twitter.com/CJjxGSnk7v — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) March 10, 2015

The trade will inevitably have a major impact on the direction of these two franchises.

For the Rams, quarterback stability has been an issue since the "Greatest Show on Turf" days of Kurt Warner.

With the addition of Foles, the Rams receive an immediate upgrade at one of the team's weakest positions. The team also provides its young receiving corps with a player that isn't afraid to let the pigskin fly.

Foles tied an NFL single-game touchdown record with seven touchdowns in a game against the Raiders in 2013.



