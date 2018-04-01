Rams fans and Ferguson protestors clash outside Rams game

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police say two women have been arrested after dozens of Rams fans and Ferguson protesters clashed outside the Edward Jones Dome.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that one protester tried to jab a Rams fan with a pole bearing an upside down American flag on Sunday afternoon, after the Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks.

The scuffle broke out when fans argued with the protesters who had been yelling and chanting about the killing of Michael Brown, a black 18-year-old, by a white police officer.

Police said two women were arrested and two people were injured in the clashes.