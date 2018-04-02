Rams Have Logjam of Players at Linebacker

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Heading into the preseason opener, the St. Louis Rams are almost overloaded with linebackers. They signed three in free agency, adding Zac Diles, Brady Poppinga and Ben Leber to compete for outside spots. Also on the training camp roster are veteran linebackers Chris Chamberlain, Na'il Diggs, Brian Kehl, Jabara Williams and rookie free-agent Pete Fleps.

St. Louis wants to upgrade the outside linebackers to play around veteran middle linebacker James Laurinaitis, who has led the Rams in tackles in both of his NFL seasons. Laurinaitis will not play Saturday in the preseason opener against Indianapolis. He has a strained pectoral muscle.