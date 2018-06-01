Rams Have Plenty to Clean Up in Week 4

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A short week might be of some benefit to the St. Louis Rams heading into their preseason finale. There's less time to let the problems fester from Week 3.

The offensive line had trouble protecting Sam Bradford, who absorbed two of the Cowboys' four sacks, and the Rams (No. 28 in the AP Pro32) were just 4 for 13 on third down. Coach Jeff Fisher said Monday there were 13 missed tackles on defense, with five players whiffing on two apiece.

Fisher also cited communication problems in the secondary that contributed to a big start for Tony Romo, who passed for 198 yards in the first quarter to build a 17-3 lead in a 20-19 victory Saturday night.

The Rams worked out the kinks privately Monday morning. They wrap up the preseason at home Thursday night against the Ravens.