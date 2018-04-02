Rams Interview 3 Candidates for General Manager

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Rams are interviewing Lake Dawson of the Titans and Les Snead of the Falcons for their vacant general manager position while awaiting word from Jeff Fisher on their coaching opening.

A team spokesman says a decision from Fisher, who is choosing between the Rams and Dolphins after sitting out last season, is not expected until after Tuesday.

Ryan Grigson of the Eagles interviewed Monday for the GM position. Grigson was announced as the new GM for the Colts on Wednesday morning.

The Rams confirmed to the AP that they've met with all three candidates. Dawson is vice president of operations with the Titans, where Fisher was coach for 16-plus seasons before being let go last January.

Snead has been director of player personnel the last three seasons with Atlanta. Devaney, fired after four seasons, also came from the Falcons.