Rams Interview Jeff Fisher

ST. LOUIS -- As Jeff Fisher continues in his efforts to return to an NFL sideline, his next interview is set. Fisher is meeting with the St. Louis Rams on Thursday as reported by both ESPN's Adam Schefter and Yahoo's Michael Silver.

The Rams will be Fisher's second interview of the week, following up on his earlier interview with the Dolphins. Other reports have suggested that Fisher would be interested in coaching the Buccaneers, but the Rams and the Dolphins are reportedly his only interviews so far.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is making it known that he's willing to spend whatever it takes to get Fisher, but that doesn't necessarily make the Dolphins the favorites. Fisher may have more control over the front office in St. Louis than he would have in Miami, and he may like the quarterback situation better in St. Louis as well.

But the biggest question is what Fisher's views are on the quarterback situation in St. Louis. Silver reported that Fisher doesn't necessarily need to have a stud quarterback in place where ever he goes, and that Fisher doesn't love Bradford anyway.

The question then could become whether Fisher falls in love with Baylor's Robert Griffin III during draft evaluations. If he does, that could create a difficult situation in St. Louis: The Rams have a lot of money tied up in Bradford, but after he followed his promising rookie season with a disappointing 2011, the new coach will at least consider the possibility that Bradford is the wrong fit for the franchise.

But it sounds like the owners in both St. Louis and Miami believe Fisher is the right fit for them. At the moment, he looks like the favorite choice for both teams.