Rams' Jackson Could Be Out Against Baltimore

6 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Friday, September 23 2011 Sep 23, 2011 Friday, September 23, 2011 2:47:00 PM CDT September 23, 2011 in Football
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Rams may be forced to use Jerious Norwood and Quinn Porter at running back against the Ravens on Sunday.

Steven Jackson injured his right quadriceps in the opener against Philadelphia and did not play in Monday's loss to the New York Giants. Cadillac Williams, who rushed for 91 yards in replacing Jackson against the Eagles, hurt his hamstring in the first quarter against the Giants.

Williams finished the game but gained just 36 yards on 13 attempts.

Williams did not practice Wednesday or Thursday but got some work in Friday's practice. Jackson also saw some limited time.

 

