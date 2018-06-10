Rams Kicker Says Team Struggles Have Dragged Him Down

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Josh Brown is unaccustomed to missing at any distance. The St. Louis Rams have the NFL's worst field-goal percentage and their kicker admits the team's struggles have dragged him down.

He said the Rams' 2-13 record has worn down everyone, and criticized himself for perhaps a lack of preparation.

Brown entered the year one of the most accurate legs in the game at 81 percent, and with seven career game-winners. Entering the finale Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers he's connected on just 19 of 26 opportunities.

The NFL's lowest-scoring offense averages just 11 points, meaning Brown has fewer chances. But the 73-percent success rate is his lowest in six seasons.