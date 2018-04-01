Rams Looking for Winning Season

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Jeff Fisher recognizes his St. Louis Rams have plenty of goals to reach in their final game of the season. They can finish with a winning record for the first time since 2003. They can finish without a loss in the NFC West.

Steven Jackson, who might be in his final season with the team, can finish with at least 1,000 yards rushing for the eighth consecutive year.

While all of that might be important, Fisher said Monday the season finale at Seattle cannot serve as the lone measuring stick to the success of the season.

Even if they lose to the Seahawks, Fisher said there are plenty of successes this season. He also said if the Rams had been a bit better, it might have turned Sunday's game into a warm-up for the playoffs.