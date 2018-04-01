Rams' McGinnis Reunited With Fisher

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis Rams assistant head coach Dave McGinnis had a one-year contract last year with Tennessee, just in case there was a chance he could be reunited with Jeff Fisher.

McGinnis, who worked under Fisher for seven seasons with the Titans, was hired last week as part of a Rams staff rich with experience. He and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams are former NFL head coaches who will try to rebuild a franchise with a total of 10 victories the last three seasons.

Fisher was hired by the Rams last month after sitting out last season. Like Williams, McGinnis said Wednesday that when Fisher called about the Rams job, he didn't hesitate to say yes.