Rams' Mikell Leaves with Head Injury

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis Rams safety Quintin Mikell sustained a head injury in the second quarter Thursday night game against Arizona.

Mikell was hurt tackling tight end Rob Housler after a 13-yard pass from Kevin Kolb. Some players from both teams took a knee to pray while coaches and trainers attended to him, but he was able to walk off on his own.

His return was called doubtful.