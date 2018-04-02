Rams Open Rookie Camp

EARTH CITY, MO (AP) -- Trumaine Johnson provided the final piece of the rookie class for the St. Louis Rams when he arrived to the team's rookie camp, a bit later than scheduled.

Johnson, a cornerback out of Montana, slept through his alarm and missed his flight Wednesday morning after being the next to last rookie to sign a contract. He got a seat on the next flight and arrived in St. Louis around 6 p.m. after the team's first practice of the three-day camp. He was on the field Thursday afternoon along with the other rookies and a handful of older players for the to the full preseason camp that opens Sunday.

The rookies will practice again Friday morning before doing no field work until the full team arrives Sunday.