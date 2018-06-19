Rams Playing With Attitude Under New Coach

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A large part of Jeff Fisher's rebuilding job with the St. Louis Rams is getting players accustomed to failure to believe they can win.

So far, it's working.

The Rams are 1-1, already halfway to last season's win total. They're playing with the same attitude their coach brings to the job, too.

Cornerback Cortland Finnegan played for Fisher in Tennessee and was the Rams' biggest free agent pickup in the offseason. He said Fisher's passion for the game rubs off on everyone.

Defensive end Chris Long was the second overall pick of the 2008 draft and has yet to play on a winning team.

He didn't mind a bit that everyone seemed to be playing with an edge against the Redskins on Sunday, but noted the Rams knew when to dial back the emotion.