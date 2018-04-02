Rams QB Bradford Calls Ankle Injury "Non-Issue"

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis Rams quarterback Sam Bradford says speculation he might need offseason ankle surgery is off-base.

Bradford missed six games with a high left ankle sprain last season, aggravating the injury a few times after being hurt in mid-October and sitting out the final three games. He brought up the injury after the team scrimmaged earlier this month when asked generically how he felt physically, volunteering the ankle would need to be managed.

After practice Thursday night, Bradford says he is weary of discussing the topic. He adds that until the injury caused him to miss practice of game time, it was a "non-issue."

Coach Jeff Fisher says he thought Bradford has been moving well and has had no issues. Fisher said surgery could sideline a player four to six months, but rehabbing the injury could be a longer process.