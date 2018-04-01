Rams Quarterback Skips Meeting To Open Training Camp

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis Rams quarterback Marc Bulger is a no-show for today's mandatory team meeting the day before the start of training camp. Bulger is seeking a new contract. Rams Coach Scott Linehan says team officials were meeting with Bulger's representatives. Linehan is hopeful that Bulger would be on the field for the first practice on Friday. Linehan says it is an excused absence and that the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback would not be fined. Bulger is in the final year of a four-year contract worth just over 19 million dollars.