Rams reacquire Keenum from Texans

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Rams have reacquired quarterback Case Keenum from the Houston Texans, giving them a potential backup behind Nick Foles.

The Rams also agreed to terms Wednesday with tight end Lance Kendricks, an unrestricted free agent.

St. Louis sent a seventh-round pick in 2016 to Houston for Keenum, who earned his first two NFL wins to end last season. Keenum was on St. Louis' practice squad much of last season.

The Texans signed Keenum off the Rams' practice squad late last season. He completed 58 percent of his passes for 435 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Rams claimed Keenum off waivers from Houston last September, subsequently waived him and then signed him to the practice squad in late October.