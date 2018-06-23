Rams Release Cornerback Ron Bartell

6 years 3 months 1 week ago Tuesday, March 13 2012 Mar 13, 2012 Tuesday, March 13, 2012 7:53:48 PM CDT March 13, 2012 in Football
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Cornerback Ron Bartell has been released by the St. Louis Rams, the latest casualty in the team's rebuilding efforts under new coach Jeff Fisher and general manager Les Snead.
The Rams released defensive end James Hall, center Jason Brown and defensive tackles Fred Robbins and Justin Bannan on Monday.
The 30-year-old Bartell was the team's top cornerback most of his seven seasons with the Rams, but missed virtually all of 2011 after sustaining two neck fractures in the opener. Bartell, who was injured when he absorbed a block by an Eagles lineman, has said he intends to resume his career.
Bartell was a second-round pick in 2005 and had been the second-longest tenured Ram behind running back Steven Jackson, a first-round pick in 2004.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4pm 80°
5pm 80°
6pm 80°
7pm 80°