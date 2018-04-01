Rams Release Special Teams Captain Brit Miller

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Rams have released fullback and special teams captain Brit Miller to make room for center Scott Wells.

Wells has been on injured reserve after breaking a bone in his left foot in the opener but was activated Tuesday. Coach Jeff Fisher said Monday he was hopeful Wells would start Sunday at Arizona.

The 26-year-old Miller had been with St. Louis since early in the 2010 season and started one game this year. He appeared in nine games and was not active for the first time last week in a loss to the Jets.

Fisher said Monday that because of the Jets defense he thought going with three tight ends was advisable and Cory Harkey was elevated from the practice squad to make his debut for St. Louis at that position.