Rams RT Jason Smith Carted Off with Head Injury

ARLINGTON, TX (AP) -- Rams right tackle Jason Smith was carted off the field after getting accidentally hit in the head during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys.

Smith, who grew up in Dallas and went to college at Baylor, was seen moving his limbs before being placed on a backboard and driven to the locker room for further evaluation. Cameras showed him waving and putting his hands together as if in prayer while being driven out.

Smith had run over to the sideline to try tackling Dallas safety Abram Elam after he caused a fumble and was returning it. Smith went for the tackle and Elam's leg whacked Smith across his helmet while Elam was running.