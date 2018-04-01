Rams Searching For Answers After Another Loss

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Rams entered the season as a legitimate contender for the NFC West title, and they're winless after six games.

It's no fluke, either. Despite massive spending on the offensive line and in the backfield, the Rams are averaging a measly nine points. The defense, coach Steve Spagnuolo's calling card, is the worst in the NFL by far against the rush, even without DeMarco Murray's 253-yard whopper in Sunday's 34-7 loss at Dallas.

Players don't know quite what to say about the dismal state of affairs, especially after last season's six-win improvement that left them just short of the playoffs. No doubt the early schedule has been rigorous, but they've barely been competitive.