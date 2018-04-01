Rams sign Quinn to 4-year contract extension

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Rams have signed defensive end Robert Quinn, who led the NFC with a franchise-record 19 sacks last season, to a four-year contract extension through the 2019 season.

The 24-year-old Quinn bested the team record of 17 by Kevin Carter in the 1999 Super Bowl championship season. He also forced seven fumbles and recovered two fumbles, returning one of them for his first career touchdown.

In the past three seasons, Quinn has 29½ sacks, second most in the NFL behind J.J. Watt's 32. He was the 14th overall pick in 2011.