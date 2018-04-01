Rams Sign Tight End Cook to 5-Year Deal

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Rams have upgraded their offense by reaching a five-year deal with free-agent tight end Jared Cook.

The team said on its website Tuesday night that the Rams outbid Miami for the 25-year-old Cook, who played for St. Louis coach Jeff Fisher in Tennessee. The Titans drafted Cook in the third round in 2009.

The Rams have invested in another young tight end, taking Lance Kendricks in the second round of the 2011 draft.

The Titans declined to place the franchise tag on the 6-foot-5, 248-pound Cook, who had wanted to be paid like a wide receiver. He had 44 catches with an 11.9-yard average and four touchdowns last year, when he was on injured reserve the last three games with a torn right rotator cuff.