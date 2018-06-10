Rams top Redskins 24-0 for 2nd straight shutout

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) - The St. Louis Rams have back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 1945, beating the Washington Redskins 24-0 Sunday and giving them their first winning streak of the season.

Jared Cook caught two touchdown passes, Tavon Austin returned a punt 78 yards for a score, and the defense allowed 206 total yards as the Rams improved to 5-7.

The Rams sacked Colt McCoy six times. He suffered a neck injury on the sixth sack just before the two-minute warning, so Robert Griffin III finished the game in his first appearance since getting benched two weeks ago. Griffin was sacked once during his brief appearance.

The Redskins (3-10) dropped their fifth straight.