Rams Try to Patch Together Offensive Line

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Three starters from the St. Louis Rams offensive line are on injured reserve. Guard Jacob Bell went on IR this week, joining tackles Rodger Saffold and Jason Smith.

The Rams (2-10) gained just 157 yards in last week's 26-0 loss at San Francisco. In the 24-7 home loss Nov. 20 to Seattle, the Rams gained 185 yards and now travel to Seattle to play the Seahawks (5-7) on Monday night.

St. Louis has scored 13 touchdowns all season, including one by punt return and one on an interception return.

Mark LeVoir, who replaced Saffold, has not played the last two weeks after a pectoral injury.