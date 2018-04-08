Rams Welcome New Coach

It's the first head coaching job for Scott Linehan at any level. He comes to St. Louis from Miami where he was the Dolphins' offensive coordinator last season. He spent the previous three years in Minnesota, where the 2003 team had the best offense in the league.

"I didn't put any air in the football. I didn't invent one play," said Linehan. "Everything that I have learned, I've plagiarized from someone else. And here I stand in front of you, and I'll continue to do the same thing as the head coach, to be honest with you."

The Rams missed the playoffs this year for only the second time in the past six seasons.