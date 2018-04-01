Rams Will Not Hire QBs Coach

7 years 1 week 1 day ago Thursday, March 24 2011 Mar 24, 2011 Thursday, March 24, 2011 3:38:00 PM CDT March 24, 2011 in Sports
Source: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis Rams offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will also be the team's quarterback coach.

Team spokesman Ted Crews confirmed McDaniel's dual role status Thursday.

McDaniels was fired as Denver Broncos coach with four games to go last season and was hired by the Rams in January. The team announced the retirement of 70-year-old quarterbacks coach Dick Curl at a news conference to announce the McDaniels deal.

McDaniels' brother, Ben, had been quarterbacks coach in Denver last season.

 

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 27°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
11pm 25°
12am 26°
1am 26°
2am 26°