Rams Will Not Hire QBs Coach

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis Rams offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will also be the team's quarterback coach.

Team spokesman Ted Crews confirmed McDaniel's dual role status Thursday.

McDaniels was fired as Denver Broncos coach with four games to go last season and was hired by the Rams in January. The team announced the retirement of 70-year-old quarterbacks coach Dick Curl at a news conference to announce the McDaniels deal.



McDaniels' brother, Ben, had been quarterbacks coach in Denver last season.