Rams' WR Amendola, CB Fletcher Done For Season

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Rams have lost two starters to injury, putting cornerback Bradley Fletcher and wide receiver Danny Amendola on season-ending injured reserve.

Fletcher tore a knee ligament in practice Wednesday and Amendola was to have surgery Thursday on the left elbow he dislocated in the season opener.

Amendola led the Rams with 85 receptions last year. The team had been hopeful he'd return after the bye week, but he had a setback in his rehab.

Fletcher was hurt in a collision with wide receiver Mike Sims-Walker, who had what was believed to be a minor shoulder injury.

Fletcher is the second cornerback the Rams have lost for the season. Ron Bartell went on the IR after sustaining two fractures in his neck in the opener.