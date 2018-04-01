Randolph County Accident Leads to One Fatality

RANDOLPH COUNTY - An accident along Highway 63 in Randolph County left one person dead and three others injured early Sunday moning.

The accident happened at about 2:00 A.M. Sunday morning, when Kimberly Wolfe, a 23-year-old Jacksonville resident, was heading northbound on Highway 63 when she ran off the right side of the road and struck a parked vehicle that was sitting on the side of the road. Wolfe was transported to Moberly Regional Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

There were three other occupants in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Two other occupants were also transported to Moberly Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries, and a friend of the driver was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.