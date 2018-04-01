Randolph County Authorities Search for Wanted Man

RANDOLPH COUNTY - The Moberly/Randolph County CrimeLine said Wednesday it is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a 42-year-old man.

A Randolph County judged issued a warrant charging Randy Ray Coonce with Distribute/Deliver/Manufacture/Produce or Attempt To, Or Possess with Intent to Distribute/Deliver/Manufacture/Produce A Controlled Substance. Bond is set at $100,000.

According to authorities, Coonce is described as a white male, 6'2" 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. The Moberly/Randolph County Crimeline said Coonce should be considered dangerous and possibly armed.

Anyone with information concerning Coonce's location is asked to call the Crime Line at 269-TIPS (8477).