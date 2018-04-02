Randolph County Commissioner Enters Plea

MOBERLY (AP) - Randolph County commissioner Lowell Bankhead has entered an Alford plea in a case involving theft from a community betterment fund and a Higbee Cub Scout group. An Alford plea means Bankhead did not admit guilt, but acknowledges that there is enough evidence to find him guilty. The 34-year-old Bankhead, who was the county's western district commissioner, entered the plea yesterday in Randolph County Circuit Court. Prosecutors alleged that Bankhead took at least $4,200 from the Higbee Community Betterment Association. He also was accused of taking at least $1,150 from Higbee Scout Pack 80. The highway patrol also alleged Bankhead did not deposit all campaign contributions into his campaign account, mixed campaign and personal funds, and paid campaign expenses outside of his campaign account.